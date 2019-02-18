The Dunwoody Police Department is accepting applications from Dunwoody residents and business owners to participate in the Citizens’ Police Academy. The academy begins Feb. 26 and will run for 10 weeks, with a break during DeKalb County Schools spring break.

Email Community Outreach Officer Anwar Sillah at anwar.sillah@dunwoodyga.gov for an application or for more information.

All classes will be held at the Dunwoody Police Department, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and begin at 6 p.m. and last until approximately 9 p.m. Topics to be covered include narcotics, gangs, criminal investigations and emergency responses.

The program is open to those 21 years of age or older. Applicants must be willing to submit to a criminal history check and a driving record check prior to being accepted as a Citizen’s Police Academy student. The class is limited to 24 participants.