Lanes will be temporarily closed along Roswell and Peachtree roads in Buckhead and Sandy Springs during a year-long project to relocate utility poles starting Feb. 18, the Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Power announced.

Approximately 100 existing power line poles will be relocated from near the curb to the back of the sidewalk along an eight-mile stretch of Peachtree and Roswell roads. The project begins in Midtown and continues through Buckhead to Roswell Road at Windsor Parkway in Sandy Springs, Georgia Power announced in a Feb. 13 press release.

The temporary lane closures will occur only in the areas immediately impacted by the pole relocation, the release said.

GDOT and Georgia Power said in the release they will make every effort to limit lane closures related to the project, avoiding rush hour and heavy traffic-related events. The lanes will be closed outside of normal rush hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the release.

The project is the fifth time GDOT and Georgia Power have worked together on the “Clear Roadside Project” initiative in metro Atlanta that extends the distance between utility poles and traffic flow, the release said.