The Dunwoody City Council recently approved a $3.235 million contract to pave 47 streets totaling slightly more than 18 lane miles as part of the 2019 paving program.

The council last month unanimously approved extending its contract with Blount Construction Company for the $3.23 million, which includes $427,000 in Georgia Department of Transportation funds.

Last year, the city approved an $8.3 million contract with Blount for three years of paving as a way to save money. By locking in rates last year, the city saved on the total three-year costs as demand and costs for paving continue to increase, said Public Works Director Michael Smith.

All of the line items were added to get a three-year, total cost as a basis for determining the low bidder. Although $8.3 million was the low bid amount, it is not necessarily the budget amount since council could increase or decrease funding in future years. Blount’s contract was only for 2018 with two optional annual renewals to be approved by City Council, Smith said.

The city spent $3,038,777 on the 2018 contract. The $3.235 million this year includes some additional paving funds that were left over from previous years. Blount’s original bid amount for 2020 is $2,509,655, he added.

Paving will begin when the weather is favorable.

The 2019 paving contract includes work on the following roads:

Ball Mill Court

Ball Mill Road

Baynham Drive

Cedar Chase

Dunridge Court

Dunwoody Club Drive

Forest Springs Court

Forest Springs Drive

Hallford Court

Hallford Drive

Hathburn Court

Howland Court

Kent Avenue

Lakeland Woods Court

Leiden Court

Manhasset Court

Manhasset Cove

Manhasset Drive

Meadowcreek Drive

Meadowcreek Lane

Mill Stream Court

Houghton Court

Oakhurst Walk S.

Sandell Court

Sandell Drive

Sandell Way

Seaton Way

Springside Pointe

Springvale Circle

Tolleson Court

Trapnell Drive

Trowbridge Court

Trowbridge Drive

Trowbridge Place

Trowbridge Way

Trumbull Court

Trumbull Drive

Valley View Court

Valley View Manor

Valley View Road

Vancroft Court

Vermack Road

Village Springs Run

Whitfield Drive

Wickenby Court

Wilder Court

Wyntercreek Circle

Wyntercreek Court

Wyntercreek Way