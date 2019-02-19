The Dunwoody City Council recently approved a $3.235 million contract to pave 47 streets totaling slightly more than 18 lane miles as part of the 2019 paving program.
The council last month unanimously approved extending its contract with Blount Construction Company for the $3.23 million, which includes $427,000 in Georgia Department of Transportation funds.
Last year, the city approved an $8.3 million contract with Blount for three years of paving as a way to save money. By locking in rates last year, the city saved on the total three-year costs as demand and costs for paving continue to increase, said Public Works Director Michael Smith.
All of the line items were added to get a three-year, total cost as a basis for determining the low bidder. Although $8.3 million was the low bid amount, it is not necessarily the budget amount since council could increase or decrease funding in future years. Blount’s contract was only for 2018 with two optional annual renewals to be approved by City Council, Smith said.
The city spent $3,038,777 on the 2018 contract. The $3.235 million this year includes some additional paving funds that were left over from previous years. Blount’s original bid amount for 2020 is $2,509,655, he added.
Paving will begin when the weather is favorable.
The 2019 paving contract includes work on the following roads:
Ball Mill Court
Ball Mill Road
Baynham Drive
Cedar Chase
Dunridge Court
Dunwoody Club Drive
Forest Springs Court
Forest Springs Drive
Hallford Court
Hallford Drive
Hathburn Court
Howland Court
Kent Avenue
Lakeland Woods Court
Leiden Court
Manhasset Court
Manhasset Cove
Manhasset Drive
Meadowcreek Drive
Meadowcreek Lane
Mill Stream Court
Oakhurst Walk S.
Houghton Court
Sandell Court
Sandell Drive
Sandell Way
Seaton Way
Springside Pointe
Springvale Circle
Tolleson Court
Trapnell Drive
Trowbridge Court
Trowbridge Drive
Trowbridge Place
Trowbridge Way
Trumbull Court
Trumbull Drive
Valley View Court
Valley View Manor
Valley View Road
Vancroft Court
Vermack Road
Village Springs Run
Whitfield Drive
Wickenby Court
Wilder Court
Wyntercreek Circle
Wyntercreek Court
Wyntercreek Way