Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst is holding his first town hall of 2019 on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The town hall will include an informal question-and-answer session with Ernst and other city officials.

2019 Town Hall schedule:

  • Thursday, Feb. 21
  • Wednesday, March 20
  • Thursday, April 18
  • Thursday, May 16
  • Thursday, June 20
  • Thursday, July 18
  • Thursday, Aug. 15
  • Thursday, Sept. 19
  • Thursday, Oct. 17
  • Thursday, Nov. 21
  • Thursday, Dec. 19
5Shares