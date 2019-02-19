Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst is holding his first town hall of 2019 on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The town hall will include an informal question-and-answer session with Ernst and other city officials.

2019 Town Hall schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 21

Wednesday, March 20

Thursday, April 18

Thursday, May 16

Thursday, June 20

Thursday, July 18

Thursday, Aug. 15

Thursday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Nov. 21

Thursday, Dec. 19