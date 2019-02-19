Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst is holding his first town hall of 2019 on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.
The town hall will include an informal question-and-answer session with Ernst and other city officials.
2019 Town Hall schedule:
- Thursday, Feb. 21
- Wednesday, March 20
- Thursday, April 18
- Thursday, May 16
- Thursday, June 20
- Thursday, July 18
- Thursday, Aug. 15
- Thursday, Sept. 19
- Thursday, Oct. 17
- Thursday, Nov. 21
- Thursday, Dec. 19