Oglethorpe University is partnering with TheDream.US to become the first Georgia college to provide scholarships to qualified immigrant students who came to the United States as children, or “DREAMers.”

“DREAMers are among our most accomplished students and young alumni,” said Oglethorpe University President Larry Schall in a press release. “I’ve stated before that Oglethorpe stands firmly in support of DREAMers, and we would take all possible steps to protect and support them. Partnering with TheDream.US is part of that commitment.”

For more information on eligibility requirements and application information, visit TheDream.US. The current scholarship application deadline is Feb. 28.

The nonprofit TheDream.US is the nation’s largest college access program for DREAMers, according to its website, and has provided more than 4,000 scholarships to students with Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) status and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The organization has partnered with more than 75 colleges in 16 states and Washington, D.C. Oglethorpe’s announcement of becoming a partner college in Georgia, the first in the state, was announced Feb. 20.