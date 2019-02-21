Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will kick off a series of “town hall” meetings Feb. 28 at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

The town hall also will include “senior leadership” from the city, according to a press release.

The Feb. 28 town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the museum at 130 West Paces Ferry Road, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The other scheduled town halls are March 19, 6:30 p.m., Adamsville Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; and March 28, 6:30 p.m., FanPlex, 768 Hank Aaron Drive.

The city previously had a follow-up meeting about the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST project priority-setting process scheduled for Feb. 28 in Buckhead. That meeting was announced as canceled due to a scheduling conflict on Feb. 21, the same day the town hall was announced. The Renew Atlanta/TSPLOST meeting will be rescheduled, according to city social media posts.

For more information about the town hall, call 404-330-6023 or email AtlConstituentServices@atlantaga.gov.