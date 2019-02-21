Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will kick off a series of “town hall” meetings Feb. 28 at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The town hall also will include “senior leadership” from the city, according to a press release.

The Feb. 28 town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the museum at 130 West Paces Ferry Road, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The other scheduled town halls are March 19, 6:30 p.m., Adamsville Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; and March 28, 6:30 p.m., FanPlex, 768 Hank Aaron Drive.

The city previously had a follow-up meeting about the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST project priority-setting process scheduled for Feb. 28 in Buckhead. That meeting was announced as canceled due to a scheduling conflict on Feb. 21, the same day the town hall was announced. The Renew Atlanta/TSPLOST meeting will be rescheduled, according to city social media posts.

For more information about the town hall, call 404-330-6023 or email AtlConstituentServices@atlantaga.gov.

1Shares