The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Feb. 25-27, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenlake Parkway, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 27-March 1, eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenlake Parkway, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 24-25, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 26-March 1, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 27-28, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 22-23, northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 25-27, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 25-March 1, southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 22, 9 p.m. through Feb. 25, 5 a.m., southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane.

Feb. 24, 9 p.m. through Feb. 25, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285.

Feb. 25-27, southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 22-23, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 22-23, eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 24-25, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 25-March 1, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 25-March 1, eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one left lane and one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 27-March 1, westbound at Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Feb. 25-27, northbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 27-March 1, southbound between Concourse Parkway and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 26, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.