A second round of public meetings to review the city of Brookhaven’s planned changes to North Druid Hills Road between Peachtree Road and Buford Highway is set for March 11 and March 14.

The March 11 meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road; the March 14 meeting is also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE.

The meetings are open house style with no formal presentation. Instead, drawings and illustrations will be set up on easels with the consultants and city staff standing around them to answer any questions people may have.

Proposals to improve traffic flow along North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven between Peachtree Road and Buford Highway include adding turn lanes at some intersections and building a roundabout at the East Roxboro Road intersection.

Multiuse paths, sidewalks and crosswalks are also included in the proposals. City leaders say they envision a multimodal, community-oriented corridor that runs between large single-family residential neighborhoods and is a connector to churches, schools and parks.

The proposals are being made by consultant Gresham Smith, hired last year by Brookhaven for $127,000. Gresham Smith was also the consultant for the city’s Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study.

For more information, visit the project page on the City’s website at www.BrookhavenGa.gov/NDruidHills .