Maxine A. Rock, 78, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19.

Rock was born in New York City on April 29, 1940 to parents Jean and Louis Hochman. She graduated from New York University in 1961 and from the University of Michigan in June 1963 with a graduate degree in journalism. She was a journalist and writer who authored numerous articles and books on medicine, environment, human relations and science. Her favorite book was the one she wrote with her grandchildren titled, “Adventures in Faun Forest.”

She was a founder and President of the North Buckhead Civic Association and was instrumental in the creation of the PATH Foundation, which has built numerous walking and bicycle trails throughout the Atlanta region. She was a tireless advocate for the environment and maintained membership in the Sierra Club, the Nature Conservancy and other environmental and wildlife agencies. She was an enthusiastic cyclist, potter and painter.

She is survived by her husband, David, daughter Lauren Rock and son Michael Rock of Atlanta; by son-in-law Jarad Schiffer and daughter-in-law Pamela Rock; and by grandchildren Rachel Rock Schiffer, Ren Rock Schiffer, Sara Rock and Jordyn Rock, all of Atlanta, Georgia.

A celebration of life service will be held at the home of daughter Lauren Rock, on Feb. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the PATH Foundation, pathfoundation.org/support/donations.

Obituary information from Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care.