April 1 is the deadline to file for new homestead exemptions to property taxes in Fulton County, according to the Board of Assessors. Applications can be made online at fultonassessor.org.

Anyone who bought a new home or made changes to their deed at their primary residence in 2018 should apply. Also, several new homestead exemptions were approved by voters last year; most will automatically apply to existing homeowners.

One of the new exemptions is for seniors ages 65 and older, which increases their basic exemption from $30,000 to $50,000 for the county portion of property taxes. Homeowners who do not currently have a senior homestead exemption should apply.

Applications can be made at homestead exemption offices, including one in Sandy Springs at the North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road N.E., Suite 210.

For more information, see the website or call 404-612-6440, ext. 4.