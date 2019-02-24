Local state representatives were recently named to House committees by Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge).

State Rep. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs) is serving on the Budget & Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Judiciary Non-Civil and Special Rules committees.

State Rep. Mike Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) is serving on the Judiciary, Budget & Fiscal Affairs Oversight and Intragovernmental Coordination committees.

State Rep. Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven) is serving on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Education and Judiciary committees.

State Rep. Scott Holcomb (D-Atlanta), whose district includes a portion of Brookhaven, is serving on the Defense & Veterans Affairs, Higher Education, Judiciary, Juvenile Justice, Public Safety and Homeland Security and Ways & Means committees.