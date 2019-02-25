Sandy Springs has been recognized for the 11th year as a “Tree City USA” community by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Sandy Springs joins more than 3,500 other Tree City USA communities across the nation in qualifying for this recognition. To receive the designation, a community must meet standards established by the Arbor Day Foundation, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree care ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day, according to a city press release.

The designation ensures that a community achieves set standards for proper management of their forest resources, the release said.

For more information, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.