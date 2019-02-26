The Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved Feb. 26 a resolution denouncing a proposed state law that would ban many local building design restrictions.

Brookhaven’s resolution opposing House Bill 302 and Senate Bill 172 states, in part, the proposed legislation would “create chaos in community development.” The bill would take away a local government’s authority to regulate design elements in one or two-family properties such as color, exterior material, windows, doors, number and types of rooms and foundation materials.

The Dunwoody City Council on Feb. 25 approved its own resolution urging the General Assembly to oppose the bills. Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul has also publicly voice opposition.

Mayor John Ernst said it was important for Brookhaven to join other municipalities in opposition to the proposed legislation. If the bills were to pass, he said, much of the city’s zoning code rewrite approved in November would be erased.

The proposed legislation would “shred the very fabric and character of neighborhoods across Brookhaven,” he said.

DeKalb County legislators whose who have voiced their opposition to the bills include state Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta) and state Reps. Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven) and Mike Wilensky (D-Dunwoody).