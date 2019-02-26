Buckhead’s Peachtree Road Farmers Market is getting a head start on the shopping season, opening March 2 – about a month earlier than usual.

Farmers market spokesperson Carly Grady said the early opening of the 13th season comes from public demand and growers who are ready and willing.

“Our customers have also requested an early opening and we are happy to support the demand for local-grown [food],” she said.

Held rain or shine on Saturday mornings in at the Cathedral of St. Philip’s parking lot, 2744 Peachtree Road, the market features more than 50 vendors, chef demonstrations and more. All of the vendors are producers, not re-sellers.

This year’s market will run Saturdays through Dec. 14. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon through Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to noon for the remainder of the year. For more information, see the market website here.