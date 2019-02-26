The city has rescheduled its second public input meeting in Buckhead about Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST projects to Monday, March 4.

The meeting will run 6:30-8 p.m. at Sutton Middle School, 2875 Northside Drive N.W.

The meeting is part of a process to help set new priorities for transportation-related projects following funding shortfalls. An initial Buckhead meeting in January indicated widespread confusion about the complicated process and information overload about hundreds of projects.

The second meeting was originally scheduled for Feb. 28. The date change was attributed to a scheduling conflict.

For more information and details on other meetings around the city, see the city’s website here.