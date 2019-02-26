A pedestrian bridge was delivered and installed Feb. 26 to connect the Georgetown community to Perimeter Center as part of the Dunwoody Trailway, according to a press release.

The bridge was delivered in three pieces and set in place using a giant crane. The total length of the bridge is 145 feet. It crosses the North Fork of Nancy Creek near the Georgetown Recreation Club on Old Spring House Lane.

“By completing this section of the Dunwoody Trailway, we’re one step closer to connecting Brook Run Park to Perimeter Center,” said Dunwoody Parks Director Brent Walker in the press release. “The goal is to get people out of their cars so they can walk, run or bike throughout Dunwoody.”

The bridge is a key element of the new Trailway section, which starts at Old Georgetown Trail, goes across the creek and continues behind the new Townsend at Perimeter Townhomes on Perimeter Center East.

A future phase of the Dunwoody Trailway will connect this new section to Ashford- Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Mall.

Construction crews will continue working to complete the project by building the boardwalk ramps and finishing the concrete path.

