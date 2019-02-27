Work begins this week to fill in sidewalk gaps and improve accessibility to the sidewalks on the southbound access road along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on the Dunwoody-Doraville border.

Traffic will be impacted at the intersection of Winters Chapel Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard with the far right lane of the southbound access road to be closed for crews to work.

The project will eliminate more than 900 feet of existing sidewalk gaps and provide new ADA accessible curb ramps and crosswalks, according to a news release. This section of sidewalk is in high demand for access to transit and to apartment complexes.

“Our goal is to make this area safer and more accessible for everyone in the area,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in the news release. “This project will improve connectivity for residents who need to access to employers, educators and local retail centers.”

The cost estimate for the project by Georgia Development Partners is $94,387. Through a Multimodal Safety and Access Grant, the Georgia Department of Transportation has committed to paying $60,065. Dunwoody is paying the remaining $34,322, according to the release.

Photos by city of Dunwoody