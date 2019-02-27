The North Buckhead Civic Association will hold its annual meeting on March 19, featuring a keynote address from Mary Norwood and an update on a new local park.

The NBCA says the agenda is still firming up for the annual meeting, which usually draws many elected officials and a large crowd.

Norwood, the former City Council member and mayor candidate, is the new chair of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, a coalition of neighborhood associations like the NBCA.

The meeting also will include an update on the plans for a new park on Loridans Drive at Ga. 400.

The meeting will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. It starts with a social period with food that runs 6-7 p.m. and is free to NBCA members and $5 for others. The main meeting runs 7-9 p.m. and is free and open to anyone.

For more information, see nbca.org.