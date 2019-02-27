The Sandy Springs Fire Department will host a series of free CPR training courses for the community beginning in March.

The training courses will be held on March 23, April 20, and May 18, at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. Educating 1,200 in CPR training is one of the Fire Department’s priorities for 2019 discussed at the City Council retreat in January.

“CPR training empowers our community bystanders with the opportunity to save a life,” said Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders in the press release. “The first few minutes following a cardiac arrest is a critical time. Each chest compression using hands-only CPR provides the ongoing blood flow needed to give the patient a better chance of survival once first responders are able to arrive at the scene.”

The Sandy Springs Fire Department worked 73 cardiac arrest calls in 2018. In 22 cases, bystanders performed CPS with ten victims’ heartbeat restarting, according to the release.

The Fire Department will use the American Heart Association’s Family & Friends CPR Course, a program intended for individuals who want to learn CPR but do not need certification. The program is well-suited for new parents, babysitters, and those interested in learning how to save a life, the city said.

The course teaches adult, child and infant CPR and how to use automated external defibrillators, according to the release.

Classes begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to end at noon. The same course material will be taught in each class. To register, email ccampbell@sandyspringsga.gov or rmcclendon@sandyspringsga.gov.