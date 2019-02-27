The Brookhaven City Council approved Feb. 26 an agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for stream monitoring on the North Fork Peachtree Creek, according to a press release.

The agreement with the USGS will provide instrumentation including sensors and transmitters to monitor water level and rainfall levels for the North Fork Peachtree Creek. The total amount of the three-year contract is $51,900, according to the release.

Once installed, readings from the gauges will be made in 15-minute intervals and automatically posted to the USGS website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov. The sensors will alert the USGS if flooding conditions are detected.