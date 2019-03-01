A suspect has been arrested in Chicago for the Feb. 2 robbery and shooting of an Atlanta Fire Rescue captain on a Buckhead street, police say.

Demario Mosely, 35, was taken into custody by Chicago-area police on warrants and will be extradited to Georgia, the Atlanta Police Department reported on March 1. Mosely is a convicted felon with 23 arrests on his record, according to APD, who also said he is a Chicago resident with “family ties to the Atlanta area.”

Police say Mosely was arrested on warrants accusing him of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and firearm possession during commission of a felony.

A second male suspect has yet to be identified, police say.

In the Feb. 2 crime, Fire Rescue Capt. Cecil Level and his fiancée were targeted by armed robbers around 2996 Grandview Ave. in the Buckhead Village area. According to a police report, one suspect mistook Level’s fire marshal badge for a police badge, screamed that the victim was a “cop,” and opened fire before fleeing. Level was wounded in the arm. Fire Rescue officials reported at the February NPU-A meeting that he was recovering.

The robbery and shooting were among recent incidents that have shaken the neighborhood and led Police Chief Erika Shields to address Buckhead crime at length during Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Feb. 28 town hall at the Atlanta History Center.