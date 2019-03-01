Major utility work is now underway as part of the Mount Vernon Road and Vermack Road intersection project, resulting in road closures through Sunday. A water outage will take place Saturday, March 2, for some homes near the intersection.

Weather permitting, normal traffic is set to resume Sunday evening, March 3, according to city officials.

The north end of Vermack Road between Dunwoody Square and Mount Vernon Road will be blocked during this 72-hour period. Detour signage will be in place to redirect traffic.

The city of Dunwoody Public Works Department is in direct contact with DeKalb County School officials and administrators at Dunwoody High School and Vanderlyn Elementary School, as well as the staff at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, according to a press release.

Isolated water outages are also planned for Saturday, March 2, as tie-ins occur on Vermack Road. Flyers were posted at all homes this morning that will be affected by the water outage on Saturday.

The intersection project includes adding left turn lanes on Mount Vernon and Vermack roads to attempt alleviate what is a great deal of school traffic in the mornings and afternoons. Pedestrian signals on each corner of the intersection are also planned with a crosswalk. Sidewalks and bike lanes are also being extended and traffic signalization is part of the project.