Brookhaven Police arrested a woman Feb. 28 in an alleged road rage incident where shots were fired near East Roxboro and North Druid Hills roads, according to a press release.

Knokeisha Tonisha Jones, of Decatur, is charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children. Police said the victim, of Acworth, was driving his wife and three children, ages 6, 4 and 3 and was attempting to merge into traffic when he said he was cut off by Jones. Police said they believe the incident was a road rage incident, according to the release.

Police found two bullet holes in the victim’s car and believe two to seven shots were fired, according to the press release.