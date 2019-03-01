The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

March 4-7, eastbound and westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenlake Parkway, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

March 1-3, ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road lane closures

March 6-8, ramp to I-285 eastbound, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 1-2 and 4-8, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 7-8, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 8-10, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 3-4, northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 4-7, southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 7-8 and 10-11, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 8-10, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 10-11, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Drive and I-285, two lanes closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

March 8-10, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 10-11, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

March 1-2, southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane/detour, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 1, 9 p.m., through March 4, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 closed.

Hammond Drive lane closures

March 7-8, ramp to Ga. 400 southbound, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 8-9, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 1-3, westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 1-3, westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and MARTA bridge, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 3-4, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 4-8, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 4-8, eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 5-6, westbound at Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 7-9, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 7-10, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 8-10, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 9-11, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 10-11, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lake Forrest Drive closure

March 5-6, closed in project area, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

March 4-6, southbound between Concourse Parkway and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 4-6, northbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On March 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On March 8-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.