The Sandy Springs Planning Commission voted to recommend the City Council deny a rezoning request to build 18 houses on Dalrymple Road.

The proposal seeks to rezone the properties, which include 0, 309, 314 and 354 Dalrymple Road, from RE-1 to RD-18, lowering the minimum lot size from one acre to 18,000 square feet, less than half an acre, according to proposal documents. All lots fronting Dalrymple would be at least 1 acre, however, to be similar to other lots on the road.

City staff recommended the commission deny the request since rezonings for higher density in protected neighborhoods are discouraging in the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The commission agreed, and said there was not a compelling reason for the owner, James Self, the executor of his father’s estate, to need a rezoning to redevelop the property.

Many nearby residents had opposed the proposed development, saying the new houses could have water runoff and traffic consequences and change the character of the neighborhood.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend denial. The City Council is scheduled to take up the proposal at its March 12 meeting.