The Dunwoody City Council in February approved a special land use permit to make way for construction of a three-story storage building on nearly 3 acres at 4444 North Shallowford Road. A vacant U.S. Post Office Carrier Annex currently sits on the site.

The Planning Commission had recommended the storage building be five stories with retail on the ground floor because, members said, that would fit in more with the Georgetown character area.

Community Development staff said to build five stories would require a complete rezoning of the property rather than a SLUP. The developer, Adevco, also said it would not build five stories and would instead build the two stories allowed by right for the property.