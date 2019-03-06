An adult bookstore that appealed a lawsuit against Sandy Springs up to the U.S. Supreme Court has closed.

Inserection, which was located at 7855 Roswell Road, was one of three businesses that in 2018 lost a federal court appeal of their lawsuit claiming the city’s restrictions on sexually oriented businesses are unconstitutional. The case was appealed up the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to review it.

The bookstore had also challenged a city ban on sex toys in 2016. After several appeals, the city reversed the law in 2017 days after a federal court agreed to decide whether the law was unconstitutional.

The business closed in October after it stopped paying rent. The storefront is now empty and the owner is actively seeking a new tenant, according to a broker representing the family that owns the shopping center. The small shopping center is located on the city’s north end across from the former City Hall location, which moved last year to City Springs.

The owners expect the next tenant to be a café or restaurant, said the broker, who did not want his name used because he did not have permission to speak on the family’s behalf.