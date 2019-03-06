Three DeKalb County members are soon rolling off the MARTA Board of Directors including a Dunwoody attorney and the Buckhead Community Improvement District’s executive director. They’re set to be replaced later this month with new members including a Dunwoody businessman.

Bob Dallas, a Dunwoody attorney and chair of the city’s Planning Commission, and Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead CID, are set to soon end their terms on the MARTA board. Also rolling off is Fred Daniels.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond recently announced three new appointments to the MARTA board, including Jim Redovian of Dunwoody, owner and president of Atlantic Southern Products Inc.

Redovian is a member of the executive board of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. He is the past president of Dunwoody Stage Door Players and a former member of the DeKalb County Board of Education.

He and his wife, Sherrill, also run the nonprofit Tim Redovian Memorial Fund, an organization named for their son, who died in 1996 at age 16 after contracting pneumonia. Tim Redovian was an aspiring actor and the memorial fund awards scholarships to high school performing arts students.

Also appointed are Roderick Frierson, president of the Hidden Hills Civic Association, one of the county’s largest communities representing 1,683 homes, and a business development consultant; and Rita Scott, president of the Carriage Pointe Homeowners Association in Stone Mountain, a member of the Fourth Congressional District Women and of the Pine Ridge Elementary PTA in Stone Mountain, and political director of the Communication Workers of America.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners is slated to approve the nominations at their March 26 meeting, according to a county spokesperson.

Once confirmed, the three appointees will replace the current three DeKalb members and serve four-year terms. There are 13 members of the MARTA board with three members each from DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton counties and the city of Atlanta. The board also includes one governor appointee.

Local and state laws changed since the last MARTA board members from DeKalb were appointed. In 2015, new legislation was passed to require appointees to represent a specific area of the county, according to a county news release. The legislation also changed DeKalb County’s appointments from four members to three members. The fourth member was reassigned to the DeKalb Municipal Association. That member is Bill Floyd, former Decatur mayor, who was appointed in 2017 and is vice chair of the MARTA board.

The MARTA Board of Directors is a policy-setting board that meets monthly to address issues facing the authority and seeks way to expand the system and make it better for customers.