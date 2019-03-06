A Brookhaven dentist could face a review of his license to practice following his February arrest by a SWAT team on charges related to domestic violence, according to the state Department of Community Health, though it cannot confirm or deny investigations.

George Frank Roach, 48, who operates a Norcross dental office, previously had his dental license suspended twice by the Georgia Board of Dentistry for “alcohol dependency,” according to state records, before successfully completing probation and having his license restored.

Roach was arrested Feb. 12 in his Brookhaven home by a SWAT team that broke in and deployed tear gas. The arrest followed allegations from Roach’s girlfriend that he had beaten her, fired a rifle next to her head and demanded that she kill him, according to a police report. He faces several felony and other charges, including false imprisonment, family violence and cocaine possession.

According to his office website and state records, Roach has practiced as a dentist at 6063 Peachtree Parkway in Norcross.

Fiona Roberts, a spokesperson for the Department of Community Health, said that Board of Dentistry investigations are confidential and it cannot confirm nor deny any action concerning Roach at this point.

“The primary function of the board is to protect the citizens of Georgia,” Roberts said. “Any situation which may place patient safety at risk is taken very seriously and would be reviewed by the board.”

The board can start investigations on its own, or if someone files a signed, written complaint, Roberts said. Under state law, a felony conviction related to the profession could be grounds for discipline. Roberts indicated that includes drug charges or mental or physical health issues.

Roach faced prior discipline from the Board of Dentistry, according to public records. In July 2007, he was determined to have “an alcohol dependency, among other findings,” and his license to practice dentistry was suspended indefinitely.

In October 2007, the board lifted the suspension and placed him on a five-year probation, with terms that included monitoring by a physician, participation in a recovery program and support group, to abstain from “all mood-altering substances,” to undergo random drug and alcohol screenings, to have limited work hours and not work alone, and to be reviewed by a supervising dentist.

In October 2009, the board again suspended his license indefinitely because he had “relapsed on chemical substances.”

In July 2010, the board lifted his suspension and placed him on a seven-year probation. In 2017, the probation was lifted upon his successful completion of its terms.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration database, Roach has a private pilot certificate issued in 2016 for single-engine airplanes. According to an FAA spokesperson, that certificate is not at risk for a case like this.

–Dyana Bagby and John Ruch