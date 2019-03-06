Two Riverwood International Charter School students have been selected to participate in a statewide orchestra program, the school announced.

Madeline Chen, a sophomore harp player, and Nathaniel Stone, a freshman cello player, were chosen for the Georgia Music Educators Association’s All-State Orchestra and Fulton County High School Honor Orchestra.

For the 2018-19 All-State Orchestra, the students were scheduled to travel to Athens for two days of workshops and practice, culminating in a performance March 2 in the Classic Center.