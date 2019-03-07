The DeKalb County School District has announced the next stop for its community meeting series with the superintendent will be Dunwoody High on March 14.

The “On the Scene with Dr. Green” event series is hosted by Superintendent and CEO Dr. R. Stephen Green frequently at various schools around the district. Dr. Green will begin the event with a brief statement about the state of the district before answering questions from the audience, a press release said.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at Dunwoody High School, 5035 Vermack Road. At a recent community meeting, school district officials discussed concerns about overcrowding at Dunwoody High and new enrollment projections that may spur a bigger expansion than planned.