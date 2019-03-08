Brookhaven’s fifth annual Cherry Blossom Festival has added more music acts to its all-star lineup including headliners Smash Mouth and the Wallflowers. The free festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
Joining the music lineup, along with the previously announced Spin Doctors and the Romantics, are HONNA, Brookhaven’s own Wesley Cook, Josie Dunn and The Marias.
The festival will also include the Splash Artist Market, a Kidz Zone, food court and pet lure chasing. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days of the festival.
A 5K fundraiser race for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is set for March 25, also at Blackburn Park. The race is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. To register, click here.
The schedule:
Saturday and Sunday
Splash Artist Market, Kidz Zone, Food Court, Pet Lure Chasing
10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday
Dahlonega Dog Show in Pet World
10:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m.
2 p.m.
Saturday only
Cherry Blossom Classic Car Show
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday only
Pet Parade Show and Awards
11 a.m. line up
Music acts lineup
Saturday
12 p.m. HONNA
1 p.m. – The Braves Heavy Hitters
1:30 p.m. – The Romantics
3 p.m. – Spin Doctors
4:30 p.m. – Smash Mouth
Sunday
12 p.m. – Wesley Cook
1:30 p.m. – Josie Dunne
3 p.m. – The Marias
4:30 p.m. – Wallflowers