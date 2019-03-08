The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

March 9-10 and 12-15, ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Abernathy Road lane closures

March 11-14, eastbound between Glenlake Parkway and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 8-9 and 11-15, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 12-15, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 15-17, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 10-11, northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 11-14, southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 11-14, southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, “various” two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 13-15, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 13-15, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Drive and I-285, two lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

March 8-13, southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane/detour, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

March 11-13, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hammond Drive ramp closures

March 8-13, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 8-9, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 8-9 and 15-17, eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 10-11, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 12-15, westbound at Lake Forrest Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 13-15, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 15-17, westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

March 12-15, closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

March 11-13, southbound between Concourse Parkway and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Spalding Drive lane closures

March 16-17, eastbound at Ga. 400, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On March 12 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On March 15-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.