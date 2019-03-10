From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 11 through Feb. 24. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

100 block of Executive Park — On Feb. 11, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 11, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, at night, an attempted burglary was made.

3000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 12, in the early morning, a no-forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3500 block of Mill Creek Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 12, in the evening, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On Feb. 12, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

1700 block of Tullie Circle — On Feb. 13, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 14, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, in the early morning, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

1000 block of Antioch Drive — On Feb. 15, at night, a theft from the mail was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 15, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 16, in the morning, a robbery at a residence involving a gun was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 22, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested on burglary charges.

Assault

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Feb. 11, in the morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 12, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3300 block of Osborne Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 12, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1000 block of Saint James Crossing — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a battery incident was reported and a woman was arrested early the next day.

2900 block of Jefferson Street — On Feb. 13, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 15, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Feb. 15, after noon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Feb. 15, after noon, a simple battery incident was reported. A man was arrested and accused of family violence early the next morning.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 16, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

2500 block of Boland Drive — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 17, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the third-degree.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of having an expired driver’s license.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 13, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats and acts.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of financial identity fraud.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested following a hit-and-run.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of a hit-and-run.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of electronic pornography and child exploitation.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

100 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Feb. 16, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of multiple substances.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of possession of a fraudulent driver’s license or identification.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, at night, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats and acts.

2700 block of Hermance Drive — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of giving false information.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of University Parkway — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1200 block of Standard Drive — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Feb. 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 24, in the early morning, two women were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Other incidents

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 11, in the morning, an abandoned or recovered car was found.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, in the morning, fraudulent activity was reported.

100 block of Briarcliff Road — On Feb. 11, in the morning, a hit-and-run was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, at noon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a report of aggravated stalking was made.

1800 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Feb. 11, in the evening, fraudulent activity was reported.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 11, in the evening, fraudulent activity was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a hit-and-run occurred.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a stolen vehicle was recovered.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a hit-and-run occurred.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, officers responded to a runaway juvenile report.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 12, at night, a hit-and-run occurred.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 13, at noon, a fraud incident was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

2400 block of Cove Circle — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, an impersonation incident was reported.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a truancy incident was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a hit-and-run occurred.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a hit-and-run occurred.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 16, at night, a stolen vehicle was reported.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the morning, a report of fraud involving financial transactions was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the evening, a criminal trespass warning was reported.