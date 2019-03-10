From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 11 through Feb. 23. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4800 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 11, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3700 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a theft from the mail was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

300 Perimeter Center — On Feb. 11, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

12000 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 11, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

5100 block of Kim Place — On Feb. 13, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 14, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 14, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, four people were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, at night, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 16, in the evening, a larceny incident was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 16, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2500 block of Briers North Drive — On Feb. 17, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 17, in the morning, items were stolen from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 18, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 18, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 18, at night, items were stolen from a car.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 18, at night, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, at night, items were stolen from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 20, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, at night, a simple assault was reported.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

5100 block of Chalet Court — On Feb. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On Feb. 14, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of assault and intimidation.

100 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Feb. 14, in the evening, a non-violent, family offense was reported.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 14, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.

2300 block of Leisure Lane — On Feb. 14, in the evening, a non-violent, family offense was reported.

5300 block of Cedar Chase — On Feb. 15, after midnight a non-violent, family offense was reported.

1400 block of Vernon Ridge Close — On Feb. 15, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

5600 block of Mill Race Court — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

5300 block of Brooke Ridge Drive — On Feb. 21, at night, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 22, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Arrests

4700 block of 3rd Street — On Feb. 11 in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of using a plate to conceal or misrepresent.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a woman was cited for marijuana possession.

900 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of damage to private property.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed and with an expired tag.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Perimeter Center/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of providing false representations to police.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 13, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and false reporting.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

I-285/North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a truck driver was arrested and accused of driving outside of lanes designated for trucks over six wheels.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, two women were arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 17, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of amphetamine possession.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 17, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed. A woman was arrested and accused of providing false information to police.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of damage to property.

I-285 WB/Peachtree Road — On Feb. 20, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4300 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 21, at night, four people were arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license

Other incidents

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 11, at night, a credit fraud incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 11, at night, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4400 block of Chateau Court — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a death investigation was conducted.

1700 block of Kent Avenue — On Feb. 13, in the evening, a credit fraud incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 14, at noon, officers conducted a death investigation.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14 , in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the evening, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the morning, a fraud incident was reported.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a disorderly conduct warning was issued.

1000 block of Weldstone Court — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, animal complaints were made.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a credit fraud incident was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 19, in the early morning, officers issued a loitering violation.

5300 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 20, in the morning, officers received reports of harassing communications.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 21, in the morning, a firearm was illegally fired.