Atlanta Tech Village has updated the design of the rooftop addition proposed for its tower at the intersection of Buckhead’s Piedmont and Lenox roads.

The addition to the startup business center was first presented in July 2018 to the Development Review Committee of Special Public Interest District 12, a zoning area in central Buckhead. The concept is a one-story office of around 1,800 to 2,000 square feet. Architect Prem Kumar previously said Tech Village has a tenant specifically interested in rooftop space.

While SPI-12 formal comments are not required, Tech Village has remained in contact for informal guidance. DRC member Denise Starling circulated a March 6 email in which Kumar provided updated designs for the addition based on a conversation with her.

The changes include incorporating the Tech Village logo into the design and, rather than making just one wall all-glass, turning the entire addition into a “glass box similar to an Apple store look,” Kumar wrote.

Kumar indicated Tech Village is proceeding for city approval.