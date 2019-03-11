Legislative town halls are set for March 14 in Brookhaven and March 19 in Dunwoody for residents to learn more about what is happening at the General Assembly this year. This year’s legislative session is slated to end April 2.

On Thursday, March 11, state Sen. Sally Harrell and state Rep. Matthew Wilson, freshman Democrats representing Brookhaven, will hold at town hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Harrell and state Rep. Mike Wilensky, also a freshman Democrat, whose districts include Dunwoody, will hold a town hall on Tuesday, March 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Both town halls will include discussions of legislation and an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.