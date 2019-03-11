The city will soon begin construction of a new one-half mile section of sidewalk and bike lanes along the west side of Tilly Mill Road where no sidewalk currently exists.

The mayor and City Council approved March 11 a $717,458 contract with Georgia Development Partners to build the stretch of a 5-foot sidewalk between the Dunwoody Campus of Georgia State University driveway on Womack Road to 4988 Tilly Mill Road. A 4-foot wide sidewalk and bike lane exist on the east side of Tilly Mill Road and will remain as is.

Concrete curb, drainage pipe and driveway replacement will be added where necessary to provide the shoulder on which the sidewalk and bike lane extension will be constructed, according to Public Works Director Michael Smith in a memo to council.

The new one-half mile section on Tilly Mill Road will connect to recently constructed sidewalk and bike lanes on Womack Road and at North Peachtree Road.

Construction is slated to begin this fall and be completed by spring 2020.