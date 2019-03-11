Congregation Or Hadash in Sandy Springs has set its second annual Jewish-Latino Film Series for the week of March 31 to April 6.

The series, open to the general public, showcases five films from Latin America, concluding with the 2018 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival’s closing night film, “The Last Suit,” a press release announced.

Guest speakers will introduce each film and provide additional historical context, the press release said. Or Hadash is led by a native Argentinean husband-and-wife team, Rabbi Mario Karpuj and Rabbi Dr. Analia Bortz, who will moderate a discussion and share their personal reflections following each film.

All screenings will take place at Congregation Or Hadash, 7460 Trowbridge Road in Sandy Springs. And, as with last year, the JLFS opening and closing films will also feature special events, the release said. The series will kick off with a movie and pizza event, and the closing night will feature a dinner.

The events are open to the public and reservations can be made here. Doors open half an hour prior to all screening times except Saturday when doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Each film requires a $5 ticket to cover security costs, the release said. The nights with meals have an additional cost.

The full list of films:

March 31 at 4 p.m.: “The Year My Parents Went on Vacation”

April 2 at 7:30 p.m.: “Nora’s Will”

April 3 at 7:30 p.m.: “A Kiss to the Land”

April 4 at 7:30 p.m.: “God’s Slave”

April 6 at 6:30 p.m.: “The Last Suit”

The last night’s Latino-style dinner will begin at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. Reservations are due by April 1.