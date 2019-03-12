The city has launched a survey to get feedback on its latest trimmed down project list for the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST programs.

The city unveiled a proposal that would keep most Buckhead area projects – including some previously threatened with cutting – on the latest version of its Renew Atlanta and TSPLOST program list at a March 4 public meeting. The survey on that proposed list will close March 15 and is available here.

The Renew Atlanta and TSPLOST programs were both approved by voters based on project lists that would have cost an estimated $940 million to construct, but the funding sources are now estimated to total around $540 million.

Two main programs are involved. Renew Atlanta is a bond approved by voters in 2015 that raised $250 million to go towards an estimated $1 billion backlog in repairs and upgrades to streets, public buildings and other infrastructure. TSPLOST is a 0.4-percent special local option sales tax dedicated to transportation and transit projects. Approved by voters in 2016, the TSPLOST was projected to raise $380 million over five years, but which the city now believes will raise only $260 million partly due to bad calculations.

Other factors in the funding shortfalls include higher budgets and construction costs; projects that grew larger than originally planned; and additional projects added to the programs after “stakeholder” input.

The city aims to set a final project list this month for approval in April.

The meeting materials, including lists of major projects, are available on the Renew Atlanta website here.