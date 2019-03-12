Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan was honored March 11 with a resolution at the General Assembly for his 10 years leading the Dunwoody Police Department. Grogan was tapped to create the new police force shortly after the city was incorporated in 2008 and on April 1, 2009, the new department began patrols.

The resolution adopted by the legislature, introduced by state Rep. Mike Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) states, in part, “Chief Grogan’s story has inspired the entire community of Dunwoody; and … his inspiring commitment to the welfare of others is an outstanding example of the positive effect law enforcement professionals have on the lives and well-being of others.”

Wilensky also introduce resolutions honoring Dunwoody Police Officers Ethan Taffar, Olajide Yakubu, Roger Halstead, Juan Lopez and Sgt. Michael Cheek for their work to save lives of several people in 2018.

The Dunwoody Police Department is holding an open house at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, on April 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at areas otherwise restricted to public access, including the crime lab and property and evidence areas.