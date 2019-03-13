Hospitals and other medical institutions are being asked to submit data about injuries related to electric scooters to the city of Atlanta.

The City Council on March 4 passed a resolution requesting quarterly reports on the injury data. It follows the city’s legalization and regulation of dockless scooters in January and ongoing reports of injuries in Atlanta and other cities.

Lime, one of the companies that flooded city streets with its scooters, in February reported a software issue that was causing brake problems that resulted in crashes and injuries, but would not answer Reporter questions about whether those crashes and injuries happened in Atlanta.