The city of Dunwoody and Grubb Properties formalized March 11 their agreement for Grubb to fund $275,000 for transportation projects as part of the developer’s planned mixed-use development on Perimeter Center East that includes 900 condominiums.

The city recently rezoned the approximately 20 acres at 41, 47 and 53 Perimeter Center East to make way for Grubb’s plans to build the Park at Perimeter Center East project. The project includes building four residential towers up to 14 stories tall on what is now mostly underutilized surface parking lots and tearing down one 5-story office building to make room for a new 20-story office tower.

Grubb Properties is expected to build out the project that totals 500,000 square feet of new office space, slightly more than 2 acres of green space and a minimum of 12,500 square feet of retail and restaurants near I-285 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road over the next 10 years. The design of the development includes bike and pedestrian paths.

As part of the rezoning, Grubb agreed to contribute no more than $100,000 toward the design and construction to extend the existing southbound left-turn lane at the northern intersection of Perimeter Center East and Ashford-Dunwoody Road to mitigate the already congested Ashford-Dunwoody Road traffic in the area.

Grubb also agreed to contribute $175,000 toward the design and construction of a bike path connecting the mixed-use development along Perimeter Center East to Perimeter Mall. The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts is contributing the other $175,000 for the bike trail. Grubb has agreed to pay up to $50,000 more if the trail’s cost goes over the budgeted $350,000.

When construction of the project may begin is unknown at this time.