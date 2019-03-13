Sandy Springs will unveil concepts for safety improvements at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Telford Place at a March 25 open house.

The project aims to improve the safety and operational efficiency at the intersection, which is located near Ridgeview Park and the city’s border with Brookhaven. Proposed improvements include adjusting and realigning the roadway, the meeting announcement said.

The public can review the concepts and provide input on designs at the open house. There will not be a formal presentation, but city representatives will be available to discuss the project and answer questions, the announcement said.

The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.