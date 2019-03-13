The Brookhaven City Council approved funding for two sidewalk projects at its March 12 meeting, one for East Drew Valley Road and another on Cheshire Way.

Contracts with DAF Concrete Inc. were approved for $34,000 to install a sidewalk on East Drew Valley Road and a $38,000 contract for Cheshire Way from Caldwell Road to Green Meadow Lane.

Each sidewalk will consist of 330 linear feet, and will include as needed site grading, erosion control measure, utility adjustments and adjusting existing granite curbs, according to city officials. These sidewalk installations are part of the city’s 2019 sidewalk installation plan.

The city has instituted a citywide sidewalk and multi-use path installation program to encourage walkability and connectivity.

To view a list of where sidewalks are planned to be installed in each district, click here.