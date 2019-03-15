The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 15-17, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 17-18 and 20-23, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 18-20, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 22-24, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

March 22-24, Glenridge Connector entrance ramp to Ga. 400 northbound, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 18-20, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 22-24, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 22-24, northbound collector-distributor lanes from Glenridge Connector to I-285, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

March 16-17 and 19-21, southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane/detour, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

March 20-22, westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 15-16, westbound from Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400, four left lanes, 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

March 15-16, eastbound from Roswell Road to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 16-17, westbound from Peachtree-Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 a.m. to 9 a.m.

March 21-22, westbound at the Lake Forrest Drive underpass, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 22-24, eastbound from Ga. 400 to Peachtree Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

March 21-22, closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

March 19-21, southbound between Concourse Parkway and Lake Hearn Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Spalding Drive lane closures

March 16-17, eastbound at Ga. 400, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On March 19, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On March 22, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound from Roswell Road to Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound from Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to Perimeter Center Parkway; Perimeter Center Parkway from Lake Hearn to Hammond Drive.

On March 15-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

On March 15-17, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., I-285 westbound will have traffic pacing on all lanes from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400.

On March 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound will have traffic pacing on all lanes from Spalding Drive to Johnson Ferry Road.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.