The Dunwoody Police Department is holding an open house on Monday, April 1, to honor its 10th anniversary. The open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the police department located inside City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Chief Billy Grogan and officers and staff of the department will be on hand to meet with visitors as they get the chance to look “behind the scenes” of areas typically restricted to public access, such as prisoner transport and holding areas, crime lab and property evidence areas.

Visitors will be able to take a self-guided tour as well to see all areas of the department and watch demonstrations from a crime scene technician on how evidence is collected and from SWAT members on the equipment they use. Participants will also get a chance to take a look at the department’s electronic forensic ab, view the latest crime zone map and pick up crime prevention pamphlets.

Chief Grogan at 5:30 p.m. will share stories of the Dunwoody Police Department’s start-up in 2009 through its progression to what the city offers in public safety services today.