Josh Rowan has been named the general manager of Renew Atlanta, a position responsible for leading the Renew Bond and TSPLOST infrastructure improvement program.

Rowan’s appointment by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was effective March 7. He replaces interim general manager Michelle Wynn.

The Renew Atlanta bond and the TSPLOST programs are voter-approved funding of transportation-related projects. The city is in the midst of prioritizing such projects after funding shortfalls. Most Buckhead-area projects are proposed to remain on the programs’ list.

Rowan most recently served as “leader of innovation strategies” at the construction management firm MBP. He oversaw construction on the Paulding County Adult Detention and Law Enforcement Center and the renovation of Midtown’s Georgian Terrace hotel, according to a press release.